Never dreamt of becoming CM, will fight communalism forever: Siddaramaiah’s final press meet as CM

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Karnataka’s longest-serving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, May 28, promised to continue his fight against communal politics and attempts to undermine the Constitution. “Even with my last breath, I will fight communal forces,” he said.

Flanked by his ministers, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seated next to him, Siddaramaiah was addressing reporters at the CM’s official residence, Krishna. This, after submitting his resignation at Lok Bhavan to the office of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday afternoon.

“We believe in the Constitution. If there were no Constitution, I would not have become Chief Minister, minister, or Leader of the Opposition. I would still be grazing sheep,” he said.

Siddaramaiah admitted that he had been asked by the Congress high command to move to national politics through the Rajya Sabha but said he was not interested.

“I will stay in state politics. I have been elected for five years. Two years remain. I will continue to be active in politics and fight against communal people,” he said.

Stating that he was stepping down following directions from the Congress high command, Siddaramaiah said he had always maintained that he would resign whenever the party high command asked him to do so.

Reflecting on his political career, Siddaramaiah described himself as someone deeply committed to constitutional values.

“I am a politician. The Constitution is my religion. The voters are our fans,” he said.