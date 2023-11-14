Nehru laid foundation of modern India: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone for the construction of modern India.

“The fruits of his foresight are being felt by the then and present generation. The next generation will also enjoy its benefits,” the Chief Minister said.

He paid tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 134th birth anniversary by garlanding his statue at the Vidhana Soudha.

The Chief Minister said that the democracy, socialism, and secularism were Nehru's life values.

“He tried to establish these values ​​in India as Prime Minister. Adopting these values ​​in our lives is the meaningful tribute we can pay to Nehru,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that because of his great love for children, he became Chacha Nehru to children of the country.

“He was jailed for nine years during the freedom struggle and as Prime Minister, Nehru used to listen patiently when the opposition spoke,” the Chief Minister said. He recalled that he had a dignified personality who respected the words of the opposition party.

He said that Nehru established the planning commission, and also implemented the five-year plan.

The Chief Minister said that till the last moment of his life, Nehru worked hard to spread the values ​​of democracy, secularism and socialism.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar, and CM's Political Secretary Govindaraju were present on the occasion.