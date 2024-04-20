Neha murder: Muslim organisations in Karnataka demand strict punishment for accused

The tragic murder of Neha Hiremath, an MCA student, on the premises of the KLE Technological University in Hubballi has sparked widespread protests across the state and demands for capital punishment. Following the heinous incident, leaders and members of the Muslim community have joined in condemning the murder.

Neha was stabbed to death by a man identified as Fayaz inside the campus on April 18.

Anjuman-E-Islam, a local organisation representing the Muslim community, has also called for the strictest of punishment for the perpetrator. A delegation by the organisation also presented a memorandum in this regard to the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner, Renuka Sukumar.

The letter condemned the gruesome murder of Neha Niranjan Hiremath in the premises of the KLE Technological University, formerly known as BVB college, and stated that the incident shocked the people of Hubballi and all students of Karnataka. “Through this letter, we request that an impartial investigation be carried out without any political or caste colour and arrest the accused who committed the murder, provide justice to the family of Mr. Niranjan Hirematha who lost his daughter and give the accused a very severe punishment,” the letter said.

Fayaz, a resident of Munavalli near Savadatti in Belagavi, arrested for murdering Neha has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. However, this has not quelled the public outcry. Protests also erupted in his hometown with individuals from various backgrounds, including Muslims, gathering at the town square and shouting slogans against the accused. The residents also observed a voluntary bandh. Concerned over the law and order situation, police deployed additional personnel to ensure public safety and provide security to the residence of the accused.

The Anjuman-e-Islam presidents of Alnavara, Kundagola, Kalaghatag and Hubballi have also directly petitioned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding severe punishment to the accused.