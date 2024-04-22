Karnataka

Neha Hiremath case: CM Siddaramaih hands over investigation to CID

On April 18, Neha Hiremath, a first-year MCA student at the KLE Technological University in Hubballi, was fatally stabbed by her former classmate, Fayaz, on campus.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Written by:
TNM Staff

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, April 22 announced that the government would transfer the Neha Hiremath murder case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and establish a special court for a speedy trial.

"We have decided to give it to the CID. We will set up a special court for it so that the charge sheet can be filed in a time-bound manner and the case can be disposed off…I have not been able to go to her residence. Our district in-charge Minister and party workers had gone. Also HK Patil is going. I will go when I go there,” Siddaramaiah said while speaking to the media at Shivamogga airport.

On April 18, Neha Hiremath, a first-year MCA student at the KLE Technological University in Hubballi, was fatally stabbed by her former classmate, Fayaz, on campus. The police arrested Fayaz in a few hours and presented him before a magistrate. The accused is remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The murder case has ignited widespread public outrage and become a focal point of debate between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. While the Congress has portrayed it as a personal matter, the BJP has labelled it a case of "love jihad." The Opposition has alleged that the law and order in the state is deteriorating under the Congress. 

BJP-affiliated student groups, such as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad along with other Hindutva organisations have organised protests demanding justice and advocating for severe punishment for the accused. Anjuman-e-Islam, a Muslim organisation based in Hubballi announced a bandh in the city April 22, condemning the murder and calling for stringent punishment for Neha's killer.

Your subscription fuels our journalism. Subscribe to TNM and keep the stories that matter alive.
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com