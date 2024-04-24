Need to make Bengaluru a 15-minute city: Rajeev Gowda, Lok Sabha Congress candidate

This is your first election campaign as a candidate. How has the experience and the response been so far?

It has been very exciting, somewhat exhausting. When we are doing a padayatra in the heat, I don’t want to wear a cap because I want people to see me. So, the heat does take its toll. In the last two elections, there was a ‘Modi’ wave, which I don’t see in this election. There is a silent anti-incumbency, which isn’t overt because people are fearful. And this election comes close to the state election which was won by us. Of course, there are people who said they voted for the Congress in the state and will vote for the Prime Minister at the Centre. My job is to neutralise that sentiment. I could have taken the route of the Rajya Sabha, but this is my personal freedom movement, given my family’s history in the Indian freedom movement to ensure India remains a democracy.

Your manifesto had reintroduced the Nyay scheme from 2019, which previously promised Rs 72,000 and now promises Rs 1 lakh as a direct benefit to poor families. Rahul Gandhi has also promised a national socio-economic census to figure out how many families will come under this gambit. You have announced the scheme, but have you figured out its cost or how it will be paid for?

You should also think about the benefits. In the last ten years, we have seen the prices of LPG cylinders, fuel and other essential commodities double, while the incomes of the people haven’t doubled. The Prime Minister loves to talk about our fastest-growing economy, but under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, 80 crore people were given free food grains in 2023. This inequality persists and we need to alleviate the stress from those who need the benefits the most. The Karnataka government had, therefore, announced the five schemes — Shakti, Annabhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Gruhalakshmi and Yuva Nidhi. This is the social safety net. We are upping the game with the national manifesto. These measures are expensive. But just like in Karnataka, we can afford this. We already have a database of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and ration cards holders, from where we can start.

You spoke about the welfare schemes presented by the State Government. There are only two ways to pay for it — increase your revenue or increase your borrowing. We have already crossed the mark of 1 lakh crore debt and our State budget this year has a revenue deficit. In order to bridge this gap, the state government has announced a steep increase in property taxes based on the guidance value of one’s property. In Bengaluru, this is going to hit the middle class the most, especially in the older areas of the city…

When I was vice-chair of the Planning Commission (State Institute for the Transformation of Karnataka), I had put my foot down about this. Bengaluru is also a pensioner’s paradise. How are people going to pay? So, we did put a cap of 20% on the property tax. But, those who don’t pay property taxes need to be brought into the net. However, I am not sure about the guidance value being the appropriate measure. Previously, it was on the rental income. We are all concerned about it and I certainly am concerned about how to deal with it.