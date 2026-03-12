Nearly 200 Lokayukta cases against Karnataka cops and bureaucrats since 2022, none concluded

The Karnataka Lokayukta has registered nearly 200 cases against bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, over the past three years, according to data released by the Karnataka government. None of the cases have resulted in convictions or acquittals so far.

The figures were provided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, March 10, during the ongoing budget session. He was responding to a question raised by Munirathna, MLA from the Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency.

Between September 2022 and February 2026, the Lokayukta registered 104 cases involving raids against senior officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS), and other departments. Another 91 cases were registered as trap cases.

Of the 195 cases, 89, about 45%, are currently under investigation. Sixty two cases, or about 31%, have been stayed by the Karnataka High Court. Of the remaining 44 cases, a few have been quashed or closed with the filing of a B report, while the rest are pending at different stages before the courts.

Only one case was filed against an IAS officer during this period. The case was registered against Vasanthi Amar in 2025 when she was serving as Special Deputy Commissioner at the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited. The FIR filed against her in Bengaluru has been stayed by the Karnataka High Court.

Similarly, Shrinath Mahadev Joshi, a former Lokayukta SP, was the only IPS officer trapped by the Lokayukta in an extortion case. Registered in 2025, the case is currently under investigation.

Twelve cases were registered against KAS officers, while the remaining cases involved senior officials from various government departments.