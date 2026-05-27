Narrow escape for 21 patients as fire breaks out at Bengaluru private hospital

Twenty-one patients, including fourteen in the intensive care unit (ICU), had a narrow escape after a fire broke out at a private hospital in north Bengaluru during the early hours of Wednesday, May 27.

The incident was reported around 3.15am from Aveksha Hospital on MS Palya Road in Singapura. According to Fire and Emergency Services officials, the blaze is suspected to have originated from an electrical cable in the basement duct, causing thick smoke to spread through parts of the building.

A fire tender was rushed to the spot after a hospital staff member, Yasmin Taj, alerted the fire control room. Despite the heavy smoke, emergency responders and hospital personnel managed to evacuate all 21 patients safely. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters subsequently brought the blaze under control before it could spread to other sections of the hospital. The extent of property damage is yet to be ascertained.

Police from the Vidyaranyapura station inspected the premises and have launched a probe to determine the exact cause of the fire.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.