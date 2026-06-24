Namma Metro Purple Line disruption causes chaos during Bengaluru rush hour

A technical fault in a Namma Metro train near Cubbon Park Metro Station disrupted services on the Purple Line during Bengaluru’s evening rush hour on Tuesday, June 23, causing overcrowding at stations and leaving thousands of commuters scrambling for alternative transport.

The disruption began around 6.30 pm when a train developed a fault in the underground section near Cubbon Park Metro Station. According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the issue was detected by the Operations Control Centre (OCC), following which operations and maintenance teams were deployed to address the problem.

As a result of the breakdown, train services were restricted to two sections of the Purple Line — between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) and Challaghatta on one side, and between Indiranagar and Whitefield (Kadugodi) on the other. Services through the affected underground stretch remained suspended for several hours, leading to long waiting times and heavy crowding at stations.

A senior BMRCL official said the disruption was caused by a fault in the Current Collector Device (CCD), a critical component that draws power from the electrified third rail and supplies it to the train’s traction motors.

“The CCD was damaged before the train reached Cubbon Park Metro Station, resulting in the technical snag,” the official said .

The official added that restoring services was a time-consuming process because the damaged component had to be repaired and the train safely removed from the affected section. BMRCL personnel worked through the night to restore the train and move it to the depot for detailed inspection and further investigation.

Passengers on board the train reported hearing a loud noise moments before it came to a halt. Alan D’Souza, a commuter, wrote on X that there was a “huge sound” from the last coach as the train entered the Cubbon Park tunnel. He also claimed that the rear motor drives were not functioning properly and that the train experienced occasional jerks while moving.

As crowds swelled across stations during peak hours, BMRCL temporarily closed entry to MG Road Metro Station, while Cubbon Park Metro Station remained shut. Long queues formed outside stations including Indiranagar, MG Road and Cubbon Park as passengers waited for updates.

Police personnel made repeated announcements informing commuters about the disruption and directing them to alternative transport options. Many turned to BMTC buses, autorickshaws and cab services, but the sudden surge in demand led to shortages and long delays.

Videos showing stranded commuters hitching rides on lorries and trucks circulated widely on social media, prompting criticism from citizens and political leaders.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya criticised the recurring disruptions, saying Metro failures frequently throw the city into chaos. In a post on X, he said commuters in India’s Silicon Valley had been forced to hitch rides on trucks and lorries to reach home after work.

Metro authorities said partial services were later restored, with trains operating between MG Road and Whitefield. However, delays and overcrowding persisted at several stations through the evening.