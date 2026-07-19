Namma Metro: Playing loud music, shouting can now attract Rs 2500 fine

Namma Metro travellers watching videos or listening to music on speakerphones can now face a fine of Rs 2,500 under revised penalties. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has increased penalties for a range of offences under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, with fines now going up to Rs 25,000.

The changes came into effect on July 19 following amendments introduced through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026. The revised provisions apply to metro rail systems across the country.

Under the amended rules, the penalty for drunkenness, creating a nuisance, indecent behaviour, or carrying offensive material has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,500.

Displaying posters, banners or writings without authorisation in a manner that disrupts metro operations, which earlier attracted imprisonment or a fine, is now punishable with a monetary penalty of up to Rs 10,000.

Unauthorised entry into restricted areas can attract a fine of up to Rs 5,000, while walking on metro tracks is punishable with a penalty of up to Rs 20,000.

The amendments also revise penalties for ticket-related violations. Altering or counterfeiting metro tickets can attract a fine of up to Rs 20,000. Selling or transferring tickets illegally is also punishable with a penalty of up to Rs 20,000. Using an altered ticket can result in a fine of up to Rs 5,000, while other ticket-related violations may attract penalties of up to Rs 25,000.

Passengers found engaging in behaviour that causes inconvenience to others may be fined up to Rs 2,500. Such acts include playing music on speaker mode, shouting, using abusive language, spitting, sitting on the floor, and damaging metro property.

The amendments were introduced as part of the Union government's Jan Vishwas initiative, which replaces imprisonment for several minor offences under the Metro Railways Act with monetary penalties.

Passengers aggrieved by an order imposing a penalty may file an appeal before a higher-ranking officer within 30 days.

This story was written by a student interning with TNM.