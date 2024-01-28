NA Haris is new BDA chief, says he is committed to a vision for Bengaluru

Long-time Congress legislator NA Haris has been appointed as the Chairman of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Haris is the MLA of Shanthinagar in Bengaluru. As part of revitalizing various boards and corporations, a total of 34 MLAs have been appointed as chairpersons of boards and corporations. After the appointment was made on Friday, January 26, Haris said that he would be fostering transparency within the BDA's administration.

Speaking to Deccan Herald , Haris said that he would make it easier and convenient for the public to take things forward. “I am committed to giving a good result to Bengaluru city and its people, that is my vision,” he added.