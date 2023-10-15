Mysuru Dasara celebration inaugurated by music director Hamsalekha

The famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations commenced with zeal and devotion on Sunday, October 15. Renowned music director Hamsalekha inaugurated the ceremony by offering prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari during the auspicious Vrischika Lagna, from 10:15 am to 10:36 am. This year marks the 414th Dasara celebration in Mysuru.

Preceding this occasion, Hamsalekha was joined by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, District In-charge Minister HC Mahadevappa, Mysuru–Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, and others who offered floral showers to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari.