Mysuru Dasara celebration inaugurated by music director Hamsalekha

The famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations commenced with zeal and devotion on Sunday, October 15. Renowned music director Hamsalekha inaugurated the ceremony by offering prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari during the auspicious Vrischika Lagna, from 10:15 am to 10:36 am. This year marks the 414th Dasara celebration in Mysuru.
Preceding this occasion, Hamsalekha was joined by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, District In-charge Minister HC Mahadevappa, Mysuru–Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, and others who offered floral showers to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari.
The festivities were inaugurated with a ceremonial lamp lighting by Hamsalekha during an assembly program, including soulful hymns and tributes. Minister KJ George, Shivraj Thangadagi, MP Pratap Simha, Mysore Mayor Shivakumar, MLA GT Devegowda, and other distinguished guests graced the occasion. The celebrations began with Chamundi Puja and Kankandharana rituals.
The festivities are set to continue until October 24. Tight police security measures have been put in place for the event. A contingent of 4200 police personnel, led by a DIG, 11 SPs, 410 police officers, and 3778 police personnel, have been deployed to oversee the security. Additionally, specialised units such as the Armed Forces, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Special Garuda Force have been strategically stationed to ensure the safety and security of all the devotees.