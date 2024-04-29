'My name is the guarantee of security in the country': Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, April 28, said that there were no bomb blasts in the country under his tenure since 2014. “Before 2014, many bomb blasts had happened but after 2014 they stopped. This is Modi. I will ensure the security of the nation, of your house, by keeping in check the guns and bombs,” he said while addressing the crowd in Ballari.

“With the help of your (people's) one vote, I am able to stop bomb blasts, make the terrorists run away. I got the strength to ensure this with the support of your one vote. If not for your vote, the bomb blasts would have continued and innocents would have lost their lives,” he said.

Alleging that women in Karnataka are not safe under the Congress government, he said that the BJP government will protect the women if they were voted to power.