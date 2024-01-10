Muslim man hosts dinner for Sabarimala pilgrims in Karnataka

The photos and videos of a Muslim family hosting 'anna santarpana (to provide food with gratification)' for Sabarimala pilgrims have gone viral on social media in Karnataka. The gesture was being appreciated by people across the state. Khashim Ali Muddaballi, district president of Pinjara community, had hosted the anna santarpana programme for Hindu pilgrims at his residence located in Jayanagar locality of Koppal city in north Karnataka.

The pilgrims also sang 'bhajans' and did worship at his house. The family of Khashim also took part in the bhajans and worship along with hundreds of 'maldharis (ones who take vows to visit Sabarimala)'. Khashim said that all religions are one, and one should know the essence of all religions.