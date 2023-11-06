Bengaluru geologist Prathima murder: Police probe looks at personal and professional angles

Pratima’s body was found with her throat slit. The forensics team, along with the police, combed the area for evidence. Neighbours told TNM that they did not hear any sound. The murder is suspected to have happened between 8- 8.30 pm.

The police investigation

The police were also looking into high-profile cases that Prathima investigated. In one such case of illegal quarrying, Prathima had conducted a physical examination of a quarrying site, after which she submitted a report to the government quoting a loss of Rs 25.35 lakh. Following this, an FIR was filed against a BJP MLA and three others.

TNM confirmed with an investigator in the case that Prathima was part of a joint inspection team comprising of the police and the local tahsildar, which looked into illegal blasts and illegal quarrying in 10 sites across Yelahanka. He added that the police had not contacted him regarding Prathima's murder yet.

The police also questioned Prathima's family to find if there were any discords within the family.

This is a developing story. We are constantly updating the story.