Murder of 4 family members case: Karnataka Police issue notice to 11 for trying to attack accused

The shocking incident was reported on November 12. The accused, an employee at the Mangaluru International Airport, confessed that issues related to friendship, love for Aynaz, and financial matters motivated him to commit the heinous crime.

After tracking down the accused, the police had brought him to the residence of the victims on November 16. The local residents, expressing their anguish and outrage, had attempted to attack him.

The police sleuths with great difficulty managed to rein in the situation and had to resort to lathi charge to quell the angry mob. The police had taken the development seriously and issued notice to 11 persons after ascertaining their involvement in trying to attack the accused while in police custody.