Murder accused cow vigilante alleges dog meat sold in Bengaluru, test results awaited

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told TNM that it would take seven days for the results of the meat samples to come back.

However, food safety officials have told the media that the meat is goat meat, of a breed that is usually bred in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The parcel belonged to Abdul Razaak, a meat trader who sources meat from Rajasthan. The commotion was telecast live on Kannada news channels, showing Kerehalli and media personnel forcing Abdul to open the cartons. Abdul insisted on waiting for relevant officials before opening the cartons.

When Abdul opened one carton, he maintained that everything was legal. He said, “The meat is kept in an ice box. We have FSSAI, trade, and BBMP licenses. The meat comes from Jaipur and is tested for quality. These allegations are fabricated. No illegal activity is involved.”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Food Safety and Standards Department officials along with police inspected the railway station and found parcels transported from Rajasthan being loaded into a transport vehicle on the station's outer premises, uncovering 90 parcels containing animal meat.

“Samples were collected and sent to a food laboratory to determine the species of the animals. The Food Safety and Standards Department is awaiting analysis reports, which will guide further legal actions. Detailed information about the FSSAI licenses of both the senders and recipients of the parcels is being gathered. Any discrepancies will result in further legal actions as per regulations,” Karnataka Food Safety and Standards Department said in a statement.