MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned by the Lokayukta for 2 hours

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was questioned by the Mysuru Lokayukta police on Wednesday, November 6, in connection with the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The inquiry, conducted at the Lokayukta office on Dewan’s Road, Mysuru, lasted approximately two hours.

Following the inquiry, Siddaramaiah said, “I have given answers to all questions of the Lokayukta police. My statements were recorded, and they have also read out my answers, and I have endorsed them." He added that no further appearances have been requested by the Lokayukta at this time.

He is the first sitting Chief Minister in Karnataka to face a Lokayukta probe.

The allegations have drawn calls from opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Siddaramaiah, however, countered this demand and said, “ The Lokayukta is an independent agency. If the demand for a CBI probe is made, I will fight the matter in court.”

“The process of allotment of sites has taken place as per the law. The BJP and JD(S) have made false allegations, and I have answered all charges. The sites were not returned because I made a mistake; they were returned by my wife voluntarily after allegations surfaced,” he added.

The Lokayukta police are investigating 14 alternate sites given to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi by MUDA in the Vijayanagar area of Mysuru as compensation. She had received these plots because MUDA reportedly used her 3.16-acre land in Kesare village, Mysuru, without formally acquiring it. The Lokayukta police started investigating after an FIR was filed on September 27 against Siddaramaiah and Parvathi. The Chief Minister has been named as the primary accused in the Lokayukta FIR, while his wife is listed as the second accused.

This came after a Bengaluru court directed Lokayukta police in Mysuru to investigate based on a complaint from Mysuru RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. Parvathi was questioned by the Lokayukta on October 25.

The Chief Minister denied any wrongdoing and said, “I had no role in the MUDA case; how can I have any document in this regard? Until the court decides, there is no black mark on me.”

RTI activist Snehamayi Krisha on September 27 submitted a petition before the High Court demanding a CBI probe against CM Siddaramaiah. The Karnataka High Court is set to review the petition on November 26 and has asked the Lokayukta to submit its report.