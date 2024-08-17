MUDA scam: Congress cries foul over Governor’s sanction, BJP urges Siddaramaiah to step down

The sanction accorded by Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on August 17 for prosecuting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah garnered sharp reactions from the Congress party leaders. The Congress accused the Union government of using the Governor’s office as a political tool. Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, alleged that the move was “orchestrated by the BJP” in an attempt to undermine the democratically elected state government. Kharge said, "The Raj Bhavan is being misused as the BJP’s tool to spark a constitutional crisis and appease political masters in Delhi."
The Governor’s permission for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in connection with the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. The sanction comes as three private complainants, two of whom have already filed cases in court, allege irregularities in a land deal involving Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi. The Cabinet had earlier advised the Governor to withdraw the show cause notice issued to the CM.
In the letter from the Governor’s office to the Chief Secretary, the Governor said, “Since the sanction is sought against the Chief Minister himself, the surrounding circumstances of placing the show cause notice dated 26 July 2024 before the Cabinet and the decision of the Cabinet advising me to withdraw the notice, would not inspire confidence to act on such advice of the Cabinet.”
The case centers around the controversial allotment of 14 housing sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi. These allegations have fuelled criticism from the opposition BJP, which has demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
Congress spokesperson Ramesh Babu echoed similar sentiments, labelling the Governor’s decision as biased and contrary to a prior High Court ruling in a similar case involving former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. “This is part of a conspiracy,” Babu said, vowing that the Congress party would launch a legal battle to nullify the sanction for prosecution.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara also expressed concerns over “pressure from the top,” suggesting that the Governor’s action was politically motivated. He said that the Congress government had given a detailed explanation to the show-cause notice issued to Siddaramaiah, and the Cabinet had advised against granting permission. "Even then, if the Governor grants permission, it naturally feels like pressure from the top," Parameshwara said, adding that the party would fight the decision legally.
BJP demands CM’s resignation
On the other side, the BJP has ramped up its attack on Siddaramaiah. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said the Governor’s sanction reflects the seriousness of the allegations against the CM. "Given the substantial evidence and serious allegations of corruption and favouritism, it is crucial that the Chief Minister steps down. Resigning would ensure a transparent and unbiased investigation," Vijayendra said.
The BJP has also accused the Congress government of causing potential losses of up to Rs 4,000 crore through fraudulent land allotments in the MUDA controversy. The opposition is now pushing for a CBI investigation.
A sanction from the Governor is necessary to pursue a private complaint against a Chief Minister in corruption cases. Now, with the sanction in place, the court will decide whether to register an FIR against Siddaramaiah based on the private complaints.
Earlier, the Karnataka government had formed a one-man panel headed by retired High Court judge PN Desai to investigate the matter. The panel was tasked with examining allegations related to the purchase, de-notification, gifting, encroachment, and allocation of alternative sites involving 3.16 acres of land owned by the Chief Minister’s wife.