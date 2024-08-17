MUDA scam: Congress cries foul over Governor’s sanction, BJP urges Siddaramaiah to step down

The sanction accorded by Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on August 17 for prosecuting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah garnered sharp reactions from the Congress party leaders. The Congress accused the Union government of using the Governor’s office as a political tool. Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, alleged that the move was “orchestrated by the BJP” in an attempt to undermine the democratically elected state government. Kharge said, "The Raj Bhavan is being misused as the BJP’s tool to spark a constitutional crisis and appease political masters in Delhi."

The Governor’s permission for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in connection with the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. The sanction comes as three private complainants, two of whom have already filed cases in court, allege irregularities in a land deal involving Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi. The Cabinet had earlier advised the Governor to withdraw the show cause notice issued to the CM.

In the letter from the Governor’s office to the Chief Secretary, the Governor said, “Since the sanction is sought against the Chief Minister himself, the surrounding circumstances of placing the show cause notice dated 26 July 2024 before the Cabinet and the decision of the Cabinet advising me to withdraw the notice, would not inspire confidence to act on such advice of the Cabinet.”

The case centers around the controversial allotment of 14 housing sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi. These allegations have fuelled criticism from the opposition BJP, which has demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation and called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.