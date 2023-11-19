Mother-baby charred to death in Bengaluru, loose cable left unchecked by BESCOM

A 23-year-old woman named Soundarya and her nine-month-old daughter Suviksha were burnt to death in Whitefield, Bengaluru on Sunday, November 19. The fatal accident occurred at 6 am near Hope Farm Junction when Soundarya accidentally stepped on a live electric wire belonging to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Sources at the BESCOM told TNM that the live wire associated with the F9 feeder had suffered a jump cut, causing a sudden interruption in the power supply. “Ordinarily, this should trigger an automatic tripping mechanism designed to ensure safety by disconnecting power during faults or abnormalities in the system,” he said.

A jump cut refers to an abrupt disruption in power supply, and automatic tripping mechanisms are critical safety features. These mechanisms, typically activated by protective devices like circuit breakers and relays, swiftly isolate faulty sections of the feeder, preventing extensive damage and maintaining the reliability of the power distribution network.