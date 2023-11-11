Most parts of Karnataka to receive heavy rains on Nov 11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains, on Saturday, November 11, across Karnataka. The state capital Bengaluru will also receive heavy rains. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi will witness rains with thunder and lightning, according to the met department.

The central Karnataka districts of Davanagere, Chitradurga, south Karnataka districts of Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Kodagu are also predicted to receive rainfall.