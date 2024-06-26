More than 1000 dengue patients recorded in Bengaluru, CM wants more screening

Dengue cases within the limits of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have surpassed 1,000. With 1,036 cases reported in the past three weeks alone, it marked a twofold increase compared to last year’s figures.

Amid this alarming rise in dengue cases, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed officials to intensify fever surveillance and implement all necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the vector-borne disease.

In a meeting convened on Tuesday, June 25 with officials from BBMP and the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Chief Minister emphasised the urgency of the situation. He instructed officials to conduct special source reduction activities every Friday, involving urban local bodies and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department.

As of June 24, Karnataka has reported a total of 5,374 dengue cases and five deaths. Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, and Dakshina Kannada districts have reported the majority of cases.

Reviewing the situation, Siddaramaiah also directed officials to ensure the availability of beds, drugs, testing kits, and other necessary equipment in all government hospitals. He said that the state was adhering to the Government of India's guidelines, which stipulate that the dengue case fatality rate (CFR) should not exceed 0.5%. Karnataka's current dengue CFR stands at 0.09%, well below the prescribed limit.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to conduct door-to-door surveys and raise public awareness about dengue prevention. To achieve this, he suggested involving Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), nursing students, National Service Scheme (NSS) students, and other volunteers.