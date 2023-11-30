Mohandas Pai’s post on Hyderabad elicits rebuke from Priyank Kharge

Former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai ignited a debate on whether Hyderabad could surpass Bengaluru as the premier IT hub. The social media post, which called attention to the alleged neglect of Bengaluru by successive governments, drew a swift response from Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT Priyank Kharge.

Mohandas Pai had shared a post on X (previously Twitter) tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asking, “Will Hyderabad Dethrone Bangalore’s IT Status? Continued neglect of Bengaluru by successive govts over the last 10 years has led to this. Hope govt shows more energy to improve the city.” This came on the day the city hosted the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), the annual global tech event promoted and organised by the state government.