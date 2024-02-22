MNCs should display number of Kannadigas working in the firm: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has asked multinational companies (MNCs) to display the number of Kannadigas working in their respective firms in notice boards outside their buildings, so as to ensure sufficient numbers of people from the state are employed. “Rules are being framed. A committee, led by myself, has been formed to look into it. There are secretaries from various departments and MLAs (as members) who have given suggestions,” he added.
Tangadagi said the committee would deliberate on the new rules aimed to ensure that Kannadigas are preferred while employment is provided. The panel will also discuss the rules to be formulated for MNCs and industries of the state. “The companies that do not comply with the rules will lose their licences. Efforts will be taken to ensure that court judgments are delivered in Kannada and to encourage advocates to use Kannada,” Tangadagi said.
The minister also held a discussion on the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Bill. The Bill aims to ensure that commercial establishments use 60% of signage in Kannada.
Recently, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists had staged a massive protest in Bengaluru and vandalised shops demanding them to use Kannada on the name boards of their shops. Just a day after the agitation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised to amend Section 17(6) of the Act through an ordinance to make signage of establishments with 60% Kannada and 40% in other languages.