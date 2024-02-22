MNCs should display number of Kannadigas working in the firm: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi has asked multinational companies (MNCs) to display the number of Kannadigas working in their respective firms in notice boards outside their buildings, so as to ensure sufficient numbers of people from the state are employed. “Rules are being framed. A committee, led by myself, has been formed to look into it. There are secretaries from various departments and MLAs (as members) who have given suggestions,” he added.

Tangadagi said the committee would deliberate on the new rules aimed to ensure that Kannadigas are preferred while employment is provided. The panel will also discuss the rules to be formulated for MNCs and industries of the state. “The companies that do not comply with the rules will lose their licences. Efforts will be taken to ensure that court judgments are delivered in Kannada and to encourage advocates to use Kannada,” Tangadagi said.