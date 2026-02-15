Missing Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in California

Days after he was reported missing in California, the body of Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah has been recovered, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed on Saturday, February 14.
In a statement shared on X, the Consulate said local police had officially verified the recovery of his body and extended condolences to the grieving family. Officials added that consular officers are in direct contact with his relatives and will assist with all necessary formalities in the United States. “The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest,” read the statement.
Saketh, a resident of Srigandada Kaval in Bengaluru was pursuing a Master of Science degree at UC Berkeley. He had been missing since the morning of February 12. According to information provided by his housemates and family, he could not be located despite searches across all known locations. A missing person complaint was later filed with the Berkeley Police Department.
His family had also sought urgent intervention from the Karnataka government and the Union, writing to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister of Karnataka and the Ministry of External Affairs. In their appeal, they highlighted that Saketh was enrolled in a prestigious graduate programme at UC Berkeley and expressed deep distress over his sudden disappearance.