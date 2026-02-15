Missing Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in California

Days after he was reported missing in California, the body of Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah has been recovered, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco confirmed on Saturday, February 14.

In a statement shared on X, the Consulate said local police had officially verified the recovery of his body and extended condolences to the grieving family. Officials added that consular officers are in direct contact with his relatives and will assist with all necessary formalities in the United States. “The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest,” read the statement.