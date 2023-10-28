Miscreants barge into film set in Karnataka, misbehave with female actor

A group of miscreants reportedly barged into the floor of a film shooting set and misbehaved with an actor in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district on Saturday, October 28. According to sources, when a song was being shot for the Kannada movie Koragajja starring famous actor Shubha Poonja, the bike-borne miscreants with sharp-edged weapons barged into the shooting area. They allegedly misbehaved with Poonja, held her hand and even tried to drag her. The shooting was stopped following the incident.

The incident took place within the limits of Kudremukha police station, but the film crew is yet to lodge a formal complaint on this count. The police have said that they would take action if a complaint is lodged regarding the incident.

The film's director, Sudheer Attavara, told the media that they took necessary permission from the concerned authorities before building the set, spending lakhs of rupees. The team had also hired famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya from Bollywood.