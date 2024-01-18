Minister Priyank Kharge urges CM to declare Basavanna ‘Cultural Leader of Karnataka’

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday, January 17 wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to declare 12th century social reformer Basavanna as the ‘Cultural leader of Karnataka.’

Basavanna championed an inclusive, anti-caste religious movement called Lingayat Dharma. This philosophy, distinct from Vedic principles, embraces equality and stands in stark contrast to the hierarchical structures of traditional Hinduism.

The letter highlighted Basavanna’s pioneering role in championing equality for the downtrodden and the oppressed communities, centuries before it became enshrined in the Constitution. Through Anubhava Mantapa – considered the first democratic forum in India, Basavanna formed a movement against untouchability.