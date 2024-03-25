Mining baron Janardhana Reddy rejoins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Mining baron and Gangavathi’s Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) MLA G Janardhana Reddy on Monday, March 25, re-joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after merging his party. The KRPP founder said he took the decision to help Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time. He joined the party in the presence of party leader BS Yediyurappa and state BJP President BY Vijayendra. His wife and politician Aruna Lakshmi has also joined the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I am merging the KRPP party with the BJP party. I have joined the party under the blessing of BS Yediyurappa and BY Vijayendra’s leadership. Union Minister Amit Shah told me to come to the party. Yediyurappa is the reason for BJP's presence in Karnataka. When he was the chief minister, he gave me a ministerial position, now there is his son. I have the opportunity to work with both father and son. I have joined the BJP as an activist without any conditions,” Janardhana Reddy said.