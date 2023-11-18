Mining baron Janardhana Reddy mulls rejoining BJP
Mining baron and politician Gali Janardhana Reddy is mulling to re-join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Lok Sabha elections, according to sources close to him. Reddy had floated a new political party the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections and damaged the prospectus of BJP in the Kalyan Karnataka region. He got elected as a MLA from Gangavathy constituency.
Reddy had dissolved the wings of his party KRPP before the Diwali festival, stirring a debate in the state political circles. The recent elevation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son as the State President by underplaying charges of family politics and corruption allegations, also indicate that the saffron party is gearing up to welcome Reddy.
With Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan on the ballot, TNM and Newslaundry have teamed up to bring you the most comprehensive reporting and analysis. to power our election coverage.
The BJP had kept Reddy away considering criminal charges against him following which he launched his own party. Reddy had not spoken against Yediyurappa but praised him saying he had helped his political career. Sources said Vijayendra is keen on welcoming Reddy back to the BJP.
Reddy had played an important role in bringing BJP to power for the first time in Karnataka in 2008. Later, he faced charges of illegal mining and went to jail. The BJP maintained distance from him and did not give tickets to contest elections.