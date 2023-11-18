Mining baron Janardhana Reddy mulls rejoining BJP

With Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan on the ballot, TNM and Newslaundry have teamed up to bring you the most comprehensive reporting and analysis. Click here to power our election coverage.

The BJP had kept Reddy away considering criminal charges against him following which he launched his own party. Reddy had not spoken against Yediyurappa but praised him saying he had helped his political career. Sources said Vijayendra is keen on welcoming Reddy back to the BJP.



Reddy had played an important role in bringing BJP to power for the first time in Karnataka in 2008. Later, he faced charges of illegal mining and went to jail. The BJP maintained distance from him and did not give tickets to contest elections.