MHA wrote to Karnataka police weeks before Yediyurappa was booked under POCSO

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) showed greater alacrity than the Karnataka police in the sexual assault complaint against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. New documents have emerged to show that before the Karnataka police filed an FIR against Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, MHA had intervened by writing to the Karnataka Home Secretary, urging appropriate action.

On February 23, 2024, the complainant wrote to the MHA detailing the alleged assault by Yediyurappa on her daughter. MHA legal officer RV Yadav forwarded the letter to the Karnataka Home Secretary on February 29, requesting an Action Taken Report. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was officially registered against Yediyurappa on March 17.

The letter gains significance in the backdrop of the complainant and her family alleging that the Karnataka police dragged their feet in filing a case against Yediyurappa. On February 2, the complainant and her daughter had visited Yediyurappa’s residence in Bengaluru’s Dollars Colony to request his help in regard to a case filed earlier. The minor was sexually assaulted by a cousin in 2015 and the case had been dragging on. The complainant alleged that while her daughter was explaining the situation, Yediyurappa allegedly directed the minor to another room, where he is accused of molesting her.

The letter from the MHA, although might be a routine response to a petition, is politically significant as the ministry was under Amit Shah and the letter came just weeks before the Lok Sabha elections.