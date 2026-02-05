Metro travel in Bengaluru to get costlier with 5% fare revision starting Feb 9

Bengaluru Metro commuters are set to face higher travel costs, with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) announcing a 5% fare hike that will come into effect from February 9 across Namma Metro’s entire 96-km network. The move comes a year after BMRCL faced flak for steeply hiking fares by over 70%.

Under the revised fare structure, ticket prices will increase by Re 1 to Rs 5 across all 10 fare slabs, BMRCL said in a press release. The minimum fare has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 11, while the maximum fare has gone up from Rs 90 to Rs 95.

BMRCL said in a press release that the increase is part of a new move to introduce an annual fare revision policy that would “protect” commuters from sharp fare increases.

According to BMRCL, audited financial data showed a 10.20% rise in costs when comparing figures from 2024–25 (as of March 31, 2025) with the base data from 2023–24 (as of March 31, 2024). Despite this increase in operational expenses, the fare hike has been capped at 5% in line with FFC guidelines, the press release said.

BMRCL also said that existing fare concessions will remain unchanged. Smart card and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users will continue to receive a 5% discount during peak hours and a 10% discount during non-peak hours.

While BMRCL maintains that periodic fare revisions are necessary to meet rising operational and maintenance costs, commuter groups have continued to raise concerns over affordability, particularly in the absence of significant improvements in service frequency and last-mile connectivity.

The Bengaluru Navanirman Party has slammed the move, saying it would protest the “unjustified” fare hike.

“Fares have been raised again without citing any reason, data, or public consultation. This is nothing but an attempt to make citizens pay for the authority’s mismanagement and financial failures. Bengaluru today has one of the costliest metro fares in India, more expensive than many global cities, including London. At the same time, a majority of the city still lacks effective last-mile connectivity, forcing commuters to depend on private vehicles,” said Srikanth Narasimhan, founder and general secretary of the party.