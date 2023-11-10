Mental health in rural areas: Live Love Laugh hits the mark with community approach

Thirty-year-old Lakshmana in Karnataka’s Davanagere faced a daunting battle with schizophrenia following a tragic road accident and subsequent brain injury. Isolated and struggling with daily activities, Lakshmana's family, like many in rural areas, lacked awareness about mental health and resorted to tying him down at home. The cost of his private treatment exceeded Rs 4 lakh, a significant financial burden for the family.

Live Love Laugh Foundation, founded by actor Deepika Padukone, extended a helping hand. Through the foundation's dedicated rural programme, Lakshmana received vital psychiatric interventions and invaluable counselling. As his condition improved, the foundation extended a loan to him for purchasing sheep, aiding his path to recovery. Lakshmana is one of 2,178 beneficiaries in Davanagere district, where the programme's pilot phase was initiated.

Anisha Padukone, CEO, outlined the programme's key components — awareness campaigns, accessible treatment options, and affordable financial support through government programmes. The initiative also prioritises caregiver training and support. Presently, the programme operates in various districts across multiple states. The foundation emphasises collaboration with local grassroots partners and community members, including ASHA workers. In Davanagere, they have partnered with The Association of People with Disability (APD), which helps people get free access to mental health services. According to Anisha, this method works better than starting from big cities because patients feel more comfortable with people from their own community.