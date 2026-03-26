Memorial for 11 RCB fans killed in stampede unveiled in Bengaluru

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday, March 25, unveiled a memorial outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in memory of 11 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans who lost their lives in a stampede during the team’s IPL victory celebrations. He also paid floral tributes to the deceased.

The memorial has been constructed near the stadium premises to honour the victims of the incident that occurred during celebrations following RCB’s IPL title win.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including MLA NA Harris, MLC DS Arun Kumar, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, RCB CEO Rajesh Menon, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, and KSCA office-bearers Santosh Menon, Sujith Somasundar, and Vinay Mrityunjaya.

Addressing the media after the inauguration, Parameshwara said: “Everyone is aware of the tragic stampede incident last year, in which 11 youths who had come to celebrate RCB’s maiden IPL victory lost their lives. At that time, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the state government faced criticism at national and international levels.”

“The government intervened and initiated several measures. The families of the deceased were consoled by the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, and all of us. At that time, KSCA and RCB also expressed their condolences. This tragedy should not have happened, but it did. The government, in its wisdom, appointed the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission to identify lapses. The Commission submitted its report, and based on it, the government held discussions with all concerned agencies and directed them to implement its recommendations,” he said.

“The Commission has outlined both short-term and long-term recommendations. I thank KSCA for constructing this memorial in memory of the deceased fans. It stands as a lasting tribute. Similarly, RCB and other agencies have also paid their respects. Through this event, we have expressed our condolences,” he added.

Parameshwara further said that, as per the decision, the government has permitted the hosting of a cricket match at the venue on March 28.

“The necessary corrections have been made. The police department, the Bengaluru civic agency, and our committee are satisfied with the arrangements. I believe the police, KSCA, and RCB have made adequate preparations. We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future,” he said.

“All parties have agreed to this. KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, who has represented the country at the international level, is leading the organisation. It is a challenge for his team, and I wish them all the best,” he added.

“I personally chaired meetings with KSCA and RCB. I have told them that they will have to take responsibility for whatever happens hereafter. Everyone must be accountable. I have also directed the police to deploy an adequate number of personnel to ensure that no untoward incident occurs,” he said.

“We have granted permission to host matches. The number of matches and other details will be decided by the concerned authorities. The government will not interfere; we will only facilitate,” he added.

“They have already compensated the families. We will remember the 11 youths who lost their lives. A memorial has been built, and their memory will be preserved. I had constituted a committee headed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chairman, along with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and others. They examined the matter and believe that implementing the short-term recommendations will help KSCA and RCB conduct matches safely,” he said.

“If we do not allow them, Bengaluru will get a bad name,” he added.

“I appeal to fans to watch matches responsibly and not indulge in any unsafe activities. Do not let excessive excitement lead to difficult situations. Please enjoy the matches responsibly. Bengaluru has always been a calm and well-regarded city in the cricketing fraternity,” he said.