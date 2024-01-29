Media ownership, diversity, censorship become topics at Gauri Lankesh memorial event

For the first time in 2014, there was a coming together of business interests among media owners, Hartosh said. “There was an ideological match between the government and the owners of these media houses. It was not a case of the media acting this way because of governmental pressure, but out of free will because this is the kind of government it wants. This is the structural problem we are facing with regards to media ownership. As long as there is no diversity in ownership, we are not going to get journalism that will examine the government and its actions,” he added.

Recalling how Gauri Lankesh tried to ‘reconstruct the fourth estate’ through her work, Geeta Seshu pointed out that Gauri went beyond what one would conventionally call journalism. “She extended the boundaries drawn by other people who perhaps had a flawed understanding of how the media should be a spectator and not a participant. I think she tried and extended those boundaries to the best of her abilities and paid for it with her life,” she said.

“Every year we are documenting the number of people who have been dissenting and paying the price for it, sometimes with their life or have been charged and arrested with the UAPA. We have about 15 journalists who have been charged with UAPA and seven of them are still in jail. The battle to fight for those dissenting is extremely difficult and isolating, especially for their families,” Geeta said.

Adding to what Hartosh mentioned, Geeta said that owners of media and big businesses are also in the Parliament, making laws that are “most oppressive and draconian” to regulate and control the media.

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta observed how the media industry has become so profitable that large businesses began investing in it, in turn using those profits to expand their other businesses such as coal, real estate, and telecommunications among others. “The media has evolved in a way which has made it dependent on government money. This is why it has become easy for governments to exercise control over the media. The government has such a massive influence on what you are able to read and watch,” he said.