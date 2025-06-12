‘Media has all but raped me’: DK Shivakumar makes rape joke after caste census meeting

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has walked into controversy after making a ‘rape joke’ on Thursday, June 12, after the state cabinet unanimously resolved to re-do the social and economic survey, which has popularly been called the caste census. “The media has all but raped me. You did everything else… you told lies about me and turned me into a villain," Shivakumar said .

Shivakumar made these remarks moments before he answered questions from journalists on the Cabinet meeting, which decided to conduct a new caste census.

A video of him speaking to the media shows the people around him, including a police officer in uniform, laughing to his remark about rape.

He then went on to answer questions and emphasised that the government’s decision was taken based on the law. "Let anyone say anything they want about the caste census report. We understand the feelings of the people, MLAs, and ministers. We have done everything that is required by law. If someone goes to court in future, there will be a problem," he cautioned.

Shivakumar pointed out that it has been a decade since the last caste census was conducted in Karnataka. "We have discussed it in five or six cabinet meetings over the past three to four months. Since there was no consensus, our high command stepped in and provided guidelines. Everyone — ministers, MLAs — came together and gave their opinions," he said.

Taking aim at the Opposition, Shivakumar accused leaders like R Ashoka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy of political doublespeak.

"They held a press conference together and said to recall the caste census. Now, let them say that the government should accept the old report. Let’s see if they say that the old report should be accepted because otherwise money will be wasted. They say one thing now, something else later. We don’t want political colour to this. We took this decision because we have to ensure social justice,” he said.