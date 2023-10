About 40 private buses parked at a bus depot near PES University in Bengaluru;s Veerabhadranagar were engulfed in flames on Monday, October 30. No casualties have been reported yet. Two fire tenders have reached the spot and a fire fighting operation is underway. A video of the incident was posted by news agency ANI, in which a cloud of black smoke can be seen rising from the depot. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited