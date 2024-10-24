Massive block on Bengaluru's Electronics City flyover, people abandon cars to walk home

Earlier on October 22, the Karnataka government had issued an advisory to companies asking their employees to work from home in view of the rains. As per the advisory, employees were requested to work from home on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, due to company mandates, several employees were forced to go to the office on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the government had already declared a public holiday for schools, anticipating heavy rains. However, higher education institutions, including degree, postgraduate, diploma, engineering, and ITI colleges, remained operational.

This marks the third time in a week that schools had to be closed due to rainfall. To make up for lost instructional hours, the government has directed schools to hold extra classes on Saturday afternoons or Sundays.

Severe flooding affected Bengaluru North after a thunderstorm hit the region on October 22 night. While water receded from most homes and streets, some areas still face stagnant water.