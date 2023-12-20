Masks mandatory for Karnataka healthcare workers as state reports 79 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday, December 19 that one individual has succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. India has recorded a total of 20 cases of the JN.1 variant of the Coronavirus, prompting heightened vigilance from health authorities.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a virtual meeting with Health Ministers from across the country on December 19, including Karnataka's Dinesh Gundu Rao. The meeting aimed to strategise and coordinate efforts in the face of the emerging challenges posed by the JN.1 variant.
Briefing the media after the discussions, Minister Dinesh Gundo Rao on December 20 said that masks have been mandatory for all healthcare workers in the state.
He added that the government has decided to increase testing and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) of positive cases. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Covid status report, Karnataka has reported 79 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning. This marks an increase of 35 cases from the previous day's tally, as reported by the Karnataka health department.
Responding to the surge, the Karnataka COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) issued an advisory targeting specific demographics. Individuals aged 60 and above, especially those with underlying health conditions such as kidney, heart, or liver ailments, along with pregnant women and lactating mothers, are strongly advised to wear face masks. Additionally, they are urged to strictly avoid closed and poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.