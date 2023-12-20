Masks mandatory for Karnataka healthcare workers as state reports 79 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday, December 19 that one individual has succumbed to COVID-19 in the state. India has recorded a total of 20 cases of the JN.1 variant of the Coronavirus, prompting heightened vigilance from health authorities.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a virtual meeting with Health Ministers from across the country on December 19, including Karnataka's Dinesh Gundu Rao. The meeting aimed to strategise and coordinate efforts in the face of the emerging challenges posed by the JN.1 variant.

Briefing the media after the discussions, Minister Dinesh Gundo Rao on December 20 said that masks have been mandatory for all healthcare workers in the state.