Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in Karnataka’s Udupi

The Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) of the Karnataka police killed Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in a gunfire exchange on the night of Monday, November 18 in Kabbinale forest region in Udupi district. The team had received information about alleged Naxal movement in Hebri and Sringeri areas for the past few days. This is the first incident of its kind since February 5, 2005, when suspected Maoist Saketh Rajan was killed in Menasinahadya, Chikkamagaluru.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had recently stated that the police and special forces have launched a search operation against Maoists in the state. He had said that the combing operation would take around three to four days as four to six naxals have been spotted. Three Single Barrel Muzzle Loading (SBML) rifles and ammunition were seized from a house at Kadegundi village near Jayapura, where maoist leaders Mundagaru Latha among others were housed.

According to reports, the ANF was informed about the Maoist presence when a few members were spotted at a village to purchase daily necessities. When the alleged Maoists attacked the police, it resulted in an exchange of gunfire, an officer told Hindustan Times.

Gowda was killed on the spot while others escaped. It is suspected that the group held organised meetings in Koppa and Sringeri to strengthen their presence amid opposition to Forest Rights Act, land acquisition for projects.