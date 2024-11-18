Mangaluru: Three students drown in resort swimming pool, owner taken into custody

In a tragic incident, three college students drowned in a swimming pool at a Mangaluru resort on Sunday, November 17. The victims, Nishita M D (21), Parvati S (20), and Keerthana N (21), were final-year engineering students from Mysuru. The group had checked into the Vazco resort on November 16 and were supposed to stay for the weekend.

According to media reports, Nishita entered the deep end of the pool first. When she began struggling, Parvati attempted to rescue her but also started drowning. Keerthana then jumped in to save both, but her efforts were unsuccessful, resulting in all three losing their lives. Neither of the women reportedly knew how to swim.



Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal while speaking to media said that there were many safety lapses at the resort. The depth of the swimming pool was not marked, there was no safety equipment and no lifeguard. He also said that despite seven staff members being on duty, no one came to rescue the women.

The resort owner, Manohar, has been taken into police custody and the resort has been sealed. The Chief Officer of Someshwar Town Municipal Council said that the trade licence issued on June 13, 2024 has been cancelled. The resort’s tourism registration certificate has also been temporarily cancelled.