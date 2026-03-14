Mangaluru: Residents near MRPL refinery await compensation for acquired land

Residents living near the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) refinery in Mangaluru say they are still waiting for compensation for land acquired around the refinery, even as authorities move ahead with plans to relocate families from the area as part of a proposed pollution buffer zone.

The land acquisition covers about 27 acres spanning 408 houses (door numbers) in areas near Jokatte and Bala villages. The land was acquired in 2024 to create a green buffer zone between the refinery and nearby residential settlements, a measure intended to reduce the impact of industrial emissions from the refinery.

The proposal emerged after residents repeatedly complained about pollution from refinery operations, including emissions from units such as pet coke and sulphur plants. Authorities identified the surrounding residential land as a protective zone intended to limit exposure to industrial pollution.

However, residents say the issue of pollution — and the demand for relocation and compensation — has been ongoing for more than a decade. Protests were organised in 2014 and again in 2016, with residents alleging that emissions from the refinery were affecting their health and daily lives.

Silvia, a resident of Jokatte, told TNM that people living close to the refinery have experienced health problems for years. “The units produce waste and heavy smoke. Many people here suffer from headaches, vomiting, and skin rashes. In the past few years, around 12 deaths have happened in the area. We do not want to stay here anymore. If the government gives compensation, we are ready to move far away from this place,” she said.

Another resident of Jokatte, Nithin R (name changed), who requested anonymity, said families in the area have been raising concerns about pollution for years. “It has been many years since we started protesting. We protested in 2014 and again in 2016. Now the government has finally responded by sending us a compensation package. During these years, many innocent lives have been affected because of the pollution, and the polluted air from the refinery flows towards our residential areas,” he said.

He added that his father had also participated in earlier protests, and that many residents had waited years for authorities to address the issue.

The process now appears to be moving forward, with the district administration holding discussions with residents on compensation for those whose land has been acquired.

Muneer Katipalla, district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Mangaluru, said discussions had been held with the government regarding the compensation package. “We have spoken to the government regarding this issue, and the authorities have approved a compensation package. We are now waiting to receive the final draft copy. Once it is formally issued, people will know the exact details of the package,” he said.

During a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV on November 12, 2025, the district administration proposed compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh per cent of land acquired. The proposal also included Rs 22 lakh as a cash component in place of employment, along with rehabilitation benefits such as relocation assistance, house construction allowance, transportation costs, and other support for resettlement.

Documents related to the tentative compensation proposal shared by activists indicate that the total compensation may vary depending on the extent of land owned.

For households owning between 0 and 5 cents of land, the estimated compensation is around Rs 30.78 lakh per household. Those with 5.01–10 cents may receive about Rs 34.04 lakh. For holdings between 10.01 and 24.99 cents, the estimated compensation rises to about Rs 41.03 lakh, while households owning 25–42 cents could receive around Rs 44.78 lakh.

In addition to land compensation, the package proposes one-time rehabilitation grants ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh, relocation support for alternate housing sites, transportation allowances, and maintenance assistance.

Compensation for buildings and other structures will be calculated based on Public Works Department (PWD) rates, while payments for horticulture and other crops will be assessed according to guidelines issued by the relevant government departments.

The acquisition and compensation process is being carried out under provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, along with procedures under the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Act, 1966, which governs industrial land acquisition through the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board.

Despite these developments, some residents say the compensation being offered does not reflect the current market value of land in the area.

Rajesh (name changed), who owns around 27 cents of land in the affected area, said the proposed compensation is significantly lower than what the property could fetch in the open market. “We have been living in this situation for years, and we cannot stay here anymore. Whatever compensation we receive, we will take it and move out,” he said.