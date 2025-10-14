Malur poll row: SC stays HC order against Cong MLA Nanje Gowda, orders sealed recount

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 14, stayed the Karnataka High Court’s order that had set aside the 2023 election of Congress leader KY Nanje Gowda as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Malur constituency.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said Nanje Gowda would continue as the elected MLA pending further orders. However, the Court directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to comply with the High Court’s directions regarding recounting of votes, and to submit the results of the recount in a sealed cover before the apex court. According to Bar and Bench, the Bench also clarified that the recounting results shall not be disclosed without its permission.

The top court was hearing Nanje Gowda’s plea challenging the September 2025 order of the Karnataka High Court, which had set aside his election and directed a recount of votes. The High Court had passed the order based on an election petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate KS Manjunath Gowda, who had contested the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Malur.

Manjunath Gowda alleged irregularities during the election process, including wrongful counting of votes, obtaining signatures of counting agents before opening the electronic voting machines (EVMs), and allowing unauthorised persons inside the counting hall.

Taking these allegations into account, the High Court had ordered a recount of votes within four weeks and directed action against an election official for failing to preserve video records of the 2023 election process.

Nanje Gowda then approached the Supreme Court, challenging the decision.