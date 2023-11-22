Malnutrition in India rising, Vishwaguru PM should answer says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, November 22 said that Gujarat’s rating is falling in the health index and India's index on malnutrition is rising. He added that ‘Vishwaguru’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should answer why this has happened.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating the state government’s ambitious public health programme, Anaemia Mukt Poushtika Karnataka, on Wednesday.

“Those who have praised Gujarat as a ‘model state’ should answer why Gujarat is rising in the malnutrition index and falling in the health index,” Siddaramaiah said.