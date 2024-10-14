Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Rahul withdraws request seeking land for Siddhartha Vihara Trust

Siddhartha Vihar Trust chaired by Rahul M Kharge, son of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge has withdrawn the request made to Karnataka Industrial Development Board (KIADB) seeking five acres of land in Bengaluru to set up a research and training institute. The decision comes in the wake of criticism by opposition parties.

Mallikarjun Kharge’s son and Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said the Siddhartha Vihar Trust had sought the cancellation of the civic amenity site that had been allotted on September 20.

In a detailed post on X, he said that the decision was made as educational institutions cannot function effectively while constantly facing malafide, baseless and politically motivated allegations. “The trust did not wish to be drawn into long drawn controversies which will divert attention and efforts from the primary objective of education and social service. KIADB informed the trust that the allotment has been cancelled on September 27,” he added.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP had accused the Congress-led state government of 'power abuse and nepotism' for extending undue favours to party members. They also demanded the removal of Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge from the Karnataka Cabinet, accusing him of facilitating an illegal land deal for his family by the KIADB.

Listing out Rahul Kharge’s achievements, Priyank said that it was unfortunate BJP chose to pick on him for their petty politics despite being fully qualified.