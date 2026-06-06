Mallikarjun Kharge files nomination for Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, assets rise to Rs 38.65 crore

The assets of All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge have nearly doubled over the last six years, according to the affidavit he filed along with his nomination papers for re-election to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka on Friday, June 5.

Kharge declared total assets worth Rs 38.65 crore in his latest affidavit, up from Rs 20.12 crore disclosed during the 2020 Rajya Sabha elections, marking an increase of about 92%.

The Congress president filed his nomination papers at the Vidhana Soudha in the presence of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president BK Hariprasad were among the leaders who accompanied him.

According to the affidavit , the total assets include Rs 9.58 crore belonging to a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). Assets held directly by Kharge amount to Rs 14.81 crore, comprising movable assets worth Rs 6.51 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 8.3 crore.

His wife, Radha Bai, has declared assets worth Rs 14.26 crore, including movable assets of Rs 4.41 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 9.85 crore.

In comparison, Kharge's 2020 affidavit showed a net worth of Rs 20.12 crore, including movable assets worth Rs 3.79 crore and immovable properties valued at Rs 16.32 crore.

The affidavit also discloses five pending criminal cases against the Congress veteran. It states that all the cases were registered in Assam and relate to allegations that statements made during political speeches promoted enmity.

Kharge is one of three Congress candidates contesting the June 18 Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka. The other nominees are Mansoor Ali Khan, son of former Union Minister K Rahman Khan, and Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

Elections will be held for four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, and the Congress has sufficient strength in the Assembly to secure three seats. June 8 is the last date for filing nominations.