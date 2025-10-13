Malayalam actor Jayakrishnan arrested for Islmophobic remarks against cab driver

Malayalam film actor Jayakrishnan (52) and his associate Santosh Abraham (45) have been arrested for allegedly making abusive and Islmophobic remarks against a taxi driver in Mangaluru on October 9. A third accused, Vimal (46), is currently absconding, police said

According to police, the incident took place on the night of October 9 when the trio booked a cab through the Uber/Rapido apps, with the pickup point set at New Road, Bejai, in Mangaluru.

The complainant driver, Ahmad Shafiq, told police that when he called to confirm the location, he was allegedly subjected to communal slurs by being called a “terrorist” and “Muslim extremist.”

The complaint further stated that the accused, who were reportedly intoxicated, used abusive language in Malayalam targeting the driver’s family. They also allegedly changed the pickup location multiple times to harass him.

Based on Shafiq’s complaint, the Urva police charged the three under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace and for circulating false or inflammatory information likely to promote enmity on religious or communal grounds.

Jayakrishnan has appeared in several Malayalam films, including Oru Cheru Punchiri, How Old Are You?, and Natturajavu, among others. He is also a well-known face on Malayalam television, having featured in numerous popular serials.