Major footpath clearance drive in Bengaluru, many citizens relieved, vendors bear the brunt

City-wide intense drive

The drive is being carried out constituency-wise across Bengaluru. In Govindaraj Nagar, officials are clearing stretches from Ganapathi Circle to Madduramma Circle in Chandra Layout and from BGS Ground to Shobha Hospital. The campaign is also underway near Palike Bazaar in Vijayanagar, along a 1.5-km stretch of Sampige Road in Malleswaram and on 12th Main Road in Rajajinagar 2nd Block from Bhashyam Circle to the RTO Complex.

In south Bengaluru, the exercise covers Police Station Road, DVG Road and Kathriguppe Main Road in Basavanagudi, stretches in Yediyur division including 24th Cross and 80 Feet Road, and key roads in Bengaluru South such as Dr Vishnuvardhan Road, Kothnur Village Road and Vishwapriya Layout Main Road. Encroachments are also being cleared in Padmanabhanagar along the Outer Ring Road, in Jayanagar on 30th Cross and 21st Main in J.P. Nagar, and in BTM Layout on 14th Main Road, Jyothi Nivas College Road and 7th Main Road in BTM 2nd Stage.

The exercise also extended across the Shanthinagar, CV Raman Nagar, Chickpet, Chamrajpet, Gandhinagar and Shivajinagar divisions. Footpaths on 15 key roads, including M.G. Road, Indiranagar's 100 Feet Road, Old Madras Road and Kempegowda Road, were also cleared.

At Vijayanagar, Babu, president of the Vijayanagar Street Vendors' Association, alleged that officials had begun removing vendors' goods and even items kept outside shops by their owners.

He told TNM that GBA officials arrived at around 3.30 pm and started the exercise. He maintained that the drive violated provisions of the Street Vendors Act.

"What they're doing is illegal," he said, adding that under Section 18, the Act mandated that notices were to be issued to vendors, giving them 30 days to move. "We will oppose any illegal act."

According to Babu, no street vendor can be evicted before the local body conducts a survey and allots identity cards. He also said that vendors could file complaints against civic authorities or the police under Section 27 of the Act but alleged that no authority ever registered such complaints.

GBA officials threatening vendors with Minister’s statement

Vendors across Bengaluru had already expressed concerns ahead of the drive, alleging that civic officials were using statements made by Krishna Byre Gowda on clearing encroachments to threaten them. The Karnataka Pragathipara Beedi Vyaparigala Sangha, an AICCTU-affiliated union representing street vendors, had urged the minister to meet its representatives before commencing the campaign.

In a statement issued on June 29, the union said, "Even before any official order is issued, the municipal corporations under the GBA are misusing the minister's statement and threatening to evict street vendors. This has created anxiety among street vendors across the city."

The union pointed out that under the Street Vendors Act, vendors are legitimate users of public spaces and that many had already been surveyed by authorities, availed loans under the PM SVANidhi scheme and been members of registered trade unions. It also noted that the law requires a 30-day notice before eviction.

Union members argued that municipal corporations should have surveyed all vendors, formed Town Vending Committees and created vending zones where they could legally carry out their trade. "But the authorities have not done these things. Instead, they are targeting us as squatters. According to Section 3(3) of the Street Vendors Act, no one can be evicted without a survey and registration of all the street vendors."

Advocate Vinay Sreenivasan, an office-bearer of the Karnataka Pragathipara Beedi Vyaparigala Sangha, alleged that Krishna Byre Gowda's statements on clearing vendors from main roads had created confusion on the ground, with officials carrying out evictions even in areas that were not arterial roads.

Referring to the action in Vijayanagar, he said, "This is a service road. This is not a main road. And still officials have come to evict. They have tried to seize carts. They have seized tables. And there is a lot of anxiety among vendors."

Vinay said the uncertainty had particularly affected vulnerable vendors, including senior citizens and women-headed households. He argued that a blanket decision to declare 1,500 km of main roads as non-vending zones was not legally tenable. It was the Congress government that brought the Street Vendors Act, he said, adding that the law required a survey of all vendors and the constitution of Town Vending Committees, which would then determine vending, non-vending and restricted vending zones.

According to Vinay, the BBMP's survey covered only around 26,000 vendors even though the civic body had extended loans to more than 80,000 street vendors under various schemes, indicating that a large number of vendors remained outside the survey process.

Questioning the basis for declaring major roads as non-vending zones, he said, "So how does Mr Gowda decide that, okay, because I have decided, I think so, that 1,500 kilometres of main road have to be declared as non-vending zones? It does not make any sense."

Vinay also argued that street vendors contribute to public safety and urban life. He said police personnel had told the union that chain-snatching incidents had increased in some areas after vendors were evicted, citing Kaveri Nagar as an example.

He said vending remained a vital source of livelihood for the urban poor, who were not seeking government assistance but only the right to work within the framework of the law.

Incomplete implementation of the Street Vendors Act

Vinay further argued that many of Bengaluru's footpaths were wide enough to accommodate both pedestrians and vendors. "So rich people are allowed to park on the same roadside, but street vendors are not allowed to vend on the same roadside. This is not a problem of space. This is a problem of design and of political will," he said.

"The question really is, does Bengaluru belong only to the elite, or does Bengaluru belong to the poor also? In Brand Bengaluru, do the poor have any space? That is the main question that we are asking," he added.

The drive has also renewed attention on Bengaluru's incomplete implementation of the Street Vendors Act, which seeks to balance pedestrian rights with vendors' livelihoods. The law mandates surveys of street vendors, the formation of Town Vending Committees, issuance of vending certificates and scientific identification of vending zones after assessing road widths, pedestrian movement and carrying capacity.

The then BBMP had conducted a large-scale survey and identified nearly 30,000 vendors across Bengaluru. More than 230 potential vending zones containing around 7,000 vending spots were also identified. However, not a single vending zone has been officially notified, no vendor has received a vending identity card under the latest survey exercise, and Town Vending Committees have not been constituted.

The transition from the BBMP to the Greater Bengaluru Authority appears to have stalled much of this work.

Over the years, governments have also announced measures to address the issue. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had earlier spoken about providing mobile vending vehicles to street vendors so that they could continue their trade without permanently occupying footpaths. A budgetary allocation of Rs 42 crore was announced for the proposal. Vendors, however, say the scheme never moved beyond the announcement stage.

The issue resurfaced after Krishna Byre Gowda announced the city-wide drive to clear footpaths and arterial roads. When asked where displaced vendors should go, he told the Times of India that they could operate on inner roads.

"They can vend on inside roads and avoid all the main roads. About vending zones, all inside roads are vending zones only, right? They should at least make the arterial road footpaths free," he told the Times of India.