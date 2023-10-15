Mahishasura Dasara: Hindutva attack ignores coastal Karnataka’s buffalo worship

If Mysuru has a story about Chamundi having killed Mahishasura, Karavali has a story about Durgaparameshwari resting on the waist of the Nandi river (also known as Nandini river) at Kateel (20 km from Mangaluru) after killing Mahishasura. But before Chamundi or Durgaparameshwari kills Mahishasura, she kills Chandamunda. Chandamunda is not a rakshasa but the well-known Karnata Rakkasa (people of Karunadu). The killing of Chandamunda is thus a tale of the wiping out of the Munda people, who were the original inhabitants of the land. In his book Edegalu Heluva Konaada Kathe published in 1947, Sham Ba Joshi references the Karnata Rakkasa chapter of the Skanda Purana. On page 111, in the chapter on Konada’s peoples, he says: “The Chandamunda that Durga killed was not a rakshasa but the people named Chanda, the people named Munda…” Karunadu and Konaadu are both names for Karnataka.

It is common for those killed or disappeared by Karavali’s daivas or gods to become daivas. Because Mahishasura/ Mahisandaya/Kundodara/Nandikona was killed by Durga, he may have become a daiva. It is also important to note that the worship of the Maisandaya daiva is most common in villages and the guthu mane in villages along the banks of the Nandini/Nandi river. Guthu mane refers to the houses of certain families who organise the kola, or annual worship of daivas/bhootas.

While the stories about Mahishasura and Maisandaya diverge on many points, the stories converge about the system of aliya kattu and bhootaradhane. For instance, the female daiva Siri — one of the many bhootas of the bhootaradhane patheon — upholds the aliya kattu system, and so do Maisandaya and Mahishasura. The differences in the stories are probably due to the nature of folk stories and paad-danas (folk songs), which lend themselves to different tellings in different villages.

Other than Mysuru, Mahishasura is also connected with Udupi’s Sri Krishna Mutt, the bastion of Madhwacharya’s dwaita philosophy. Kundodara / Mahishasura daiva is also often called Bhootaraja. Dr Ma Sa Achut Sharma mentions in his 1969 book Udupi Kshetrada Naija Chitra Matthu Charithika Hinnele that Bhootaraja — Mashishasura — is worshipped in Udupi’s Sri Krishna Mutt.

The observations in the book Bhootala Pandyana Aliya Santana Kattukattale, published in 1857 by the German Mission Press, underscore the importance of and connections between Mahishasura and aliya kattu. It says, “An appropriate idol is established for Mahishasura, who is a mahipala (lord of the land). When rice, flowers, puffed rice, fruits, coconut, banana, coconut blossoms, incense, lamps and chicken sacrifice are offered to him, his spirit enters a human and (warns) the people and kings to follow the aliya kattu system, failing which the family would be heirless; Mahishasura is also a kshetrapala (guard) of the Ananteshwara temple…” The Anantheshwara temple is located on the premises of the Krishna Mutt.