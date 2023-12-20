Mahadayi issue: Goa Opposition leader asks BJP govt to make its stand clear

After Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly seeking environmental clearance for the Mahadayi project, Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Yuri Alemao has asked the state's BJP government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make its stand clear.

“Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gets an appointment and meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding environmental clearance (EC) for the Mahadayi Project. Will the Chief Minister of Goa continue to be the silent spectator and allow EC to be given? I urge Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make the BJP Government's stand clear,” Alemao said.

The opposition parties in Goa, including Congress, have been targeting the BJP government since Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a statement favouring Karnataka during the Assembly election in the southern state.