Lokayukta police conduct raids across the state on Karnataka govt officers

The officers of Karnataka Lokayukta conducted multiple raids at various locations across the state on Wednesday morning, January 31, in connection with a disproportionate assets case. According to sources, the raids are underway in more than 10 districts.

The raids are being conducted in Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Bellary, Vijayanagar, and Dakshina Kannada districts. The searches are taking place at the residence of an executive engineer attached to the PWD in Vidyaranyapura, Bengaluru. The office, relatives’ house in Mandya, and a farmhouse in Nagamangala are also raided.

The residence and office of a Food Inspector in Hassan district are also being raided. The Lokayukta police have also targeted his brother’s real estate office and residence.