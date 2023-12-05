Lokayukta conducts raids on house of BY Vijayendra’s relative, 62 other locations

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at 63 locations linked to 13 government officers across the state on Tuesday, December 5. The raids, led by over 200 Lokayukta officers, took place simultaneously in the morning, covering three locations in Bengaluru and two each in Ballary, Koppal, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar districts, and Dharwad city.
Dr Prabhuling Mankar, the brother-in-law of state BJP president BY Vijayendra and the district health officer in Yadgir, was also raided in Kalaburgi.
The executive engineer, HD Channakeshava, associated with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), was found to possess significant assets in his wife's name, including three kilograms of gold, 28 kilograms of silver, diamond jewels worth Rs 25 lakh, Rs 6 lakh in cash, and antique collections valued at Rs 1.5 crore. Rs 92.95 lakh cash and 55 grams of gold were seized from Channakeshava’s brother-in-law Tarun’s house.
Channakeshava,who was accused of accepting bribes for providing connections to apartments and commercial buildings, currently resides in a luxury apartment, with raids ongoing at seven of his properties in different locations. In addition to the Bescom executive engineer, raids are also being carried out on residences of various other officials, including the District Health Officer (DHO) in Kalaburgi, CEO of a Milk Co-Operative Society, Reserve Forest Officer, geologist, retired vice-chancellor, lecturer, deputy director of the horticulture department, storekeeper, and Municipality Commissioner.
With inputs from IANS