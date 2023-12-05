Lokayukta conducts raids on house of BY Vijayendra’s relative, 62 other locations

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at 63 locations linked to 13 government officers across the state on Tuesday, December 5. The raids, led by over 200 Lokayukta officers, took place simultaneously in the morning, covering three locations in Bengaluru and two each in Ballary, Koppal, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar districts, and Dharwad city.

Dr Prabhuling Mankar, the brother-in-law of state BJP president BY Vijayendra and the district health officer in Yadgir, was also raided in Kalaburgi.